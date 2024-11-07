The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission ( UPPSC ) has released the interview schedule for the State Milk Supervisor posts. The interview process will start on November 18 and end on November 27.

The interview will be held in two shifts — shift one will start at 10.00 am and shift two will start at 1.30 pm. The commission has selected 723 candidates for the interview process. The recruitment drive aims to fill 62 posts. The interview will take place at Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission, Pickup Bhawan, 3rd Floor, Vibhuti Khand, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow. For more details refer to the official detailed notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Interview Fee

Candidates who are provisionally eligible for interview are informed that before downloading the interview letter, they will have to deposit online interview fee as per their category. The candidates of general/OBC category have to pay Rs 60 and Rs. 20 for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes. Candidates belonging to PwD category will not have to pay any interview fee.

Required Documents

The candidates appearing for the interview should ensure to appear for the interview on the scheduled date and time with original copies and self-signed photocopies of all mark sheets, certificates experience certificates, etc. with the mandatory qualification / preferential qualification prescribed for the post in question, two passport size color photographs and downloaded interview letter. Candidates are expected to appear for the interview with an original photocopy of their photo identity card (Aadhar card etc.).

Steps to download the interview call letter

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to download interview call letter Pay the interview fees Fill your details Download the call letter and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the interview call letter.