ICSI CSEET Nov 2024 result announced; here’s download link
Candidates can download their results from the official website www.icsi.edu.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the results of the CSEET (CS Executive Entrance Test) November 2024 today, November 18. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website www.icsi.edu.
The examinations were conducted on November 9 and 11, 2024. To qualify for the exam, candidates must score an aggregate of 50% marks and a minimum of 40% marks in each subject.
Direct link to the result notification.
Steps to download ICSI CSEET Nov result 2024
Visit the official website icsi.edu
On the homepage, click on the ICSI CSEET Nov 2024 result link
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the result
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to CSEET Nov 2024 result.
