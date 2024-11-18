The Telangana State Public Service Commission ( TSPSC ) has declared the results of the Group IV Services Examination under Advt. No. 19/2022. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website tspsc.gov.in .

The written examination was held on July 1, 2023, in two shifts. The certificate verification for the shortlisted candidates was conducted from June 20, 2024, to August 31, 2024, October 27, 28, November 4, 5, 8, 9, and 10, 2024. A total of 8084 candidates have been shortlisted against 8180 notified vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Group IV result 2024

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Group 4 result 2024 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Group 4 result 2024.