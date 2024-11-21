The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10th, and 12th board exam schedule 2024-25. Candidates can download the date sheet from the official website cbse.gov.in. The board examinations for Classes 10th and 12th will commence on February 15, 2025. The exams will start at 10.30 am.

As per the notification, the Class 10th exam will commence on February 15, 2025 [English (Communicative)] and [English (Language and Literature)] and conclude on March 18, 2025, with subjects Computer Applications, Information Technology, and Artificial Intelligence.

The Class 12th exams will start on February 15, 2025, with the subject Entrepreneurship, followed by Physical Education scheduled for February 17, 2025. The SSC board exam will conclude with Psychology subject to be held on April 4, 2025. More details in the official notification.

Steps to download Class 10th, 12th date sheet

Visit the official website cbse.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Class 10th, 12th date sheet 2024-25 link The date sheet will appear on the screen Check and download the date sheet Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Class 10th, 12th date sheet 2024-25.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.