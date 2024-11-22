The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the result of the IBPS PO Prelims 2024. Eligible candidates can check their results through the official website ibps.in till November 28, 2024.

The prelims examination was conducted on October 19 and 20, 2024.

Steps to check the prelims result

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, go to the recent updates Click on the result link Fill all the required details Check the result Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to check the prelims result.