The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the merit list for the State Service Examination 2023. Eligible candidates can download the merit list from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.
The interviews was held from November 18 to 28 for 703 candidates. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 242 vacancies.
Steps to download SSE 2023 merit list
Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the State Service Exam 2023 merit list link
The merit list will appear on the screen
Check and download the merit list
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to SSE 2023 merit list.
Selection Process
Candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and the Physical Eligibility Test (PET).
Meanwhile, the Commission has released the State Service Exam 2024 notification. Candidates can apply for the exam at psc.cg.gov.in from December 1 to 30, 2024. The Preliminary Examination is likely scheduled to be conducted on February 9, 2025, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm and from 03:00 pm to 05:00 pm. The tentative date of the Main Examination is June 26, 27, 28 and 29, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to hire for 246 posts.
