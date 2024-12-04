The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission ( CGPSC ) has postponed the document verification process for the recruitment of the posts of Professors under the Higher Education Department under Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission's Advertisement No. 07/2021. Earlier, the CGPSC document verification process was scheduled to be held from December 2 to 16, 2024. The new date for the document verification process will be declared later on.

“Information regarding the revised date of the document verification program will be released separately on the official website of the Commission,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the postponement notification.

A total of 1546 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for DV. The Commission aims to fill 595 Professor vacancies.

Selection Process

CGPSC will shortlist candidates based on their applications for personal interviews/ document verification. A written exam may also be held as part of the screening process.