The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission ( CGPSC ) has released the revised document verification schedule for 13 subjects to recruit Professors under the Higher Education Department (Advertisement No. 07/2021). The document verification process will be conducted from December 10 to 17 in two shifts — 10.00 am and 2.00 pm.

Here’s the official notification.

Direct link to Professor DV schedule.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 86 Professor posts for 13 subjects (English, Microbiology, Public Administration, Ancient Indian History, Biotechnology, Military Science, Astrology, Philosophy, Anthropology, History, Sanskrit, Law, and Home Science).

However, the Commission advertised 595 Professor vacancies under the Higher Education Department (Advertisement No. 07/2021). A total of 1546 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for DV. Earlier, the Commission deferred the document verification scheduled to be held from December 2 to 16, 2024.

Here’s the postponement notification.

Selection Process

CGPSC will shortlist candidates based on their applications for personal interviews/ document verification. A written exam may also be held as part of the screening process.