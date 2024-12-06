Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee ( UPSSSC ) has released the X-Ray Technician Main exam schedule 2024. As per the notification, the Main exam will be conducted on December 15 from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon. The main exam admit card will be released at upsssc.gov.in from December 12 onwards.

The Commission has also released the advance intimation of the exam district. The recruitment drive aims to fill 382 X-ray Technician posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download X-ray Tech Mains exam city slip

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Important Announcement tab Click on the X-ray Tech Mains exam city slip link Login and download the exam city slip Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to X-ray Tech Mains exam city slip 2024.