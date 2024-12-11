The Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL) has started the application process to recruit Graduate Apprentice, Technician Apprentice, and Trade Apprentice under the Apprentices Act, 1961. Eligible candidates can fill out their application form through the official website rcfltd.com till Dec 24, 2024, at 5.00 pm.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 378 posts — of Graduate Apprentice 182 posts, 90 posts of Technician Apprentice, and 106 of Trade Apprentice.

Here’s the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit to apply for the posts is 25 years as of December 1, 2024.

How to fill out the application form

Visit the official website rcfltd.com On the homepage, go to the recruitment tab Click on the application form Fill the application form Save it and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to fill the application form.