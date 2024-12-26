The Railway Recruitment Board ( RRB ) is likely to announce the results of the Assistant Loco Pilots (ALP) recruitment exams 2024 soon. Once out, eligible candidates can download their results from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in .

The computer-based test was conducted from November 25 to 29, 2024. The board released the provisional answer key on December 5 and the objections were invited till December 10, 2024. The recruitment drive is being held to fill 18799 vacancies.

Steps to download ALP CBT 1 result 2024

Visit the official website www.rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ALP CBT 1 result 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference