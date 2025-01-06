The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission ( JKPSC ) has released the admit card for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon (VAS) exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website jkpsc.nic.in. As per the notification, the exam will now be conducted on January 12, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 176 VAS posts, of which 174 vacancies are for the post of Animal Husbandry Deptt and 2 for Sheep Husbandry Deptt posts.

How to download the admit card

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the VAS admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

