The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission ( MPPSC ) has started the objection window for the State Eligibility Test 2024. Eligible candidates can raise objections through the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in till January 11, 2025.

The MP SET 2024 is a state-level written exam to qualify candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The exam will be held for 36 subjects.

How to raise objections

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the notifications tab Click on the objection window link Raise objections Submit the form

