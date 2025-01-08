The Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission ( UKSSSC ) has released the exam schedule for the recruitment of Junior Assistant/Data Entry Operator/Swagati/Mate/Housing Inspector/Work Supervisor/Computer Assistant-cum-Receptionist under advertisement number 64/U.A.S.C.A./2024. Eligible can check the examination schedule through the official website sssc.uk.gov.in.

Here’s the exam schedule notification.

The examination will be held on January 19, 2025, in a single shift from 11.00 am to 1.00 pm. This recruitment drive aims to hire for 20 posts.

Here’s the vacancy notification.

Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the Commission's website www.sssc.uk.gov.in one week before the exam date.

How to download the admit card

Visit the official notification sssc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, go to the admit card link Key in required details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference