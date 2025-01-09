AIIMS INI CET January Counselling 2025: Round 2 seat allocation result out, here’s direct link
Candidates can check their counselling round 2 result through the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has released the result for the round 2 counselling process for admission to PG courses of INIs (MD/MS/DM(6yrs.)/MCH(6yrs.)/MDS) INI-CET for January 2025 session. Eligible candidates can check their results through the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.
Candidates can online accept allocated seats and report to the allocated institution till today, January 9, 2025.
How to check the AIIMS INI CET counselling Round 2 result
- Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in
- On the homepage, go to the important announcement
- Click on the result link
- Check the counselling result
- Save it and download it for future reference
Direct link to download the AIIMS INI CET counselling Round 2 result.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.