PSSSB Research Assistant provisional answer key released; check details here
The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the answer key for the Research Assistant (Grade B) (Water Resources) (Adv No. 05/2023). Eligible candidates can check the answer key and raise objections through the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.
The examination was held on January 11, 2025.
How to check the answer key
- Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the answer key link
- Check the answer key
- Download the answer key
- Submit objections, if any
Direct link to download the Question Booklet series A.
Direct link to download the Question Booklet series B.
Direct link to raise objections.
