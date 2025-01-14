The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board ( PSSSB ) has released the answer key for the Research Assistant (Grade B) (Water Resources) (Adv No. 05/2023). Eligible candidates can check the answer key and raise objections through the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The examination was held on January 11, 2025.

How to check the answer key

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on the answer key link Check the answer key Download the answer key Submit objections, if any

Direct link to download the Question Booklet series A.

Direct link to download the Question Booklet series B.

Direct link to raise objections.