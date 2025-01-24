The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) has released the admit card for the Joint Entrance Exam (Main) 2025 or JEE Main 2025 for January 28, 29, and 30 exams. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in .

“In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2025 Session 1 (January 2025) along with the undertaking, he/she may contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.nic.in ,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The Paper 1 exam for BE/Btech will be held on January 28, and 29, 2025, in two shifts: 9.00 am to 12.00 noon, and 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm. Paper 2 - 2A (B Arch), 2B (B Planning), and 2A & 2B (B Arch and B Planning) will be held on January 30, 2025. The examination will be held in the second shift from 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm. The examination result will be declared by February 12, 2025.

Steps to download JEE Main admit card 2025

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JEE Main admit card 2025 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JEE Main 2025 admit card.