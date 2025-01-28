The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission ( HPPSC ) has released the Police Constable (Male and Female) Physical Standard Test and Physical Efficiency Test (PST and PET) admit card. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.hppsc.hp.gov.in .

The HP Police Department will conduct PET and PST from February 6 to March 28, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to hire for 1088 vacancies — 708 posts Constable (Male) and 380 Constable (Female).

“The e-call letter(s) to all provisionally admitted candidates for the above mentioned post(s) have been uploaded on their User IDs along with Instruction to the candidates for the said PST & PET. The candidates are advised to download the e-Call letters along with instructions to the candidates for appearing in the PST&PET,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download HP Police Constable admit card

Visit the official website www.hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Download Admit Card tab Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Constable admit card.