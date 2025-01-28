The Odisha Public Service Commission ( OPSC ) has released the exam schedule of the Assistant Soil Conservation Officer posts under Advt. No. 01 of 2024-25. The written exam will conducted on February 9 in two shifts: Paper I from 10.00 am to 11.30 am and Paper II from 1.30 pm to 3.00 pm. The exam will be held in Bhubaneshwar and Cuttack zones.

The admit card will be released at opsc.gov.in on February 2, 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 81 vacancies.

Steps to download ASCO admit card 2024

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ASCO admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference