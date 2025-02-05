The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the Combined Competitive Examination 2023 marksheet today, February 5. Eligible candidates can download their marks from the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 75 vacancies.

Steps to download CCE marksheet 2023

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, go to the What’s New section Click on the CCE marksheet 2023 link Check and download the marksheet Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CCE marksheet 2023.

Meanwhile, the registrations for Lecturer posts are underway at jkpsc.nic.in. Candidates can apply for the posts till February 22, 2025. The recruitment aims to fill 19 vacancies.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved categories have to pay Rs 1200 as the application fee. Candidates from reserved categories have to pay Rs 700 as the application fee. The candidates from PHC categories are exempted from paying the application fee.

Direct link to apply for Lecturer posts 2024.