The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application correction window for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) Session 2 (JEE Main 2025 Session 2) today, February 28. Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The examination will be conducted between April 1 to 8, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to make changes to JEE Mains Session 2 forms

  1. Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in

  2. On the homepage, go to the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 application correction link

  3. Login and make the necessary changes

  4. Save the changes and submit the form

  5. Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JEE Mains Session 2 form correction window.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.