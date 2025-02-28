JEE Mains Session 2 correction window closes today; here’s direct link
Candidates can make corrections in their applications at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application correction window for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) Session 2 (JEE Main 2025 Session 2) today, February 28. Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The examination will be conducted between April 1 to 8, 2025.
Here’s the official notification.
Steps to make changes to JEE Mains Session 2 forms
Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, go to the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 application correction link
Login and make the necessary changes
Save the changes and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to JEE Mains Session 2 form correction window.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.