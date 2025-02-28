The National Testing Agency ( NTA ) will close the application correction window for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) Session 2 ( JEE Main 2025 Session 2) today, February 28. Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in .

The examination will be conducted between April 1 to 8, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to make changes to JEE Mains Session 2 forms

Visit the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in On the homepage, go to the JEE Main 2025 Session 2 application correction link Login and make the necessary changes Save the changes and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to JEE Mains Session 2 form correction window.