The Assam Public Service Commission ( APSC ) has released the exam schedule for the Assistant Accounts Officer (AAO) (Class. ll post) of Assam Electricity Corporation Limited (AEGCL). According to the notification, the exam will be held on April 6 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon and 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website apsc.nic.in from April 1, 2025 onwards. The list of eligible candidates for the exam will be released on March 25, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 61 vacancies for the post of Assistant Accounts Officer in the Assam Electricity Corporation Limited (AEGCL).

Here’s the official vacancy notification.

Steps to download AAO admit card 2024

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the AAO admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference