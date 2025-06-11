The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to announce the Civil Services Preliminary Examination (CSE) Result 2025 soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results on the official websites upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in .

This recruitment drive aims to fill 979 vacancies across various civil service posts. The preliminary examination, conducted on May 25, 2025, saw the participation of approximately 10 lakh candidates.

Steps to check UPSC Prelims result 2025

Visit the official UPSC website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on ‘UPSC Preliminary Result 2025’ link under Whats New View the PDF containing the list of qualified candidates Search for your roll number Download and save the PDF for future reference

As per a report by NDTV, in the UPSC 2024 final results, Shakti Dubey had secured All India Rank 1 with a total score of 1,043 marks, followed by Harshita Goyal with 1,038 marks and Dongre Archit Parag, who also scored 1,038 marks and secured the third position.