The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to announce the results for the Constable (GD) recruitment exam soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam can access their results on the official website ssc.gov.in , once released.

The Computer-Based Test (CBT) for these positions was conducted from February 4 to February 25, 2025. This recruitment drive seeks to fill a total of 39,481 vacancies across multiple security forces.

Steps to check SSC GD Constable result 2025

Go to the official SSC website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, select the 'Result' tab Click on the link for ‘SSC GD Constable Result 2025’ The result PDF will open on the screen Download the PDF and save a copy for future reference

The selection process for SSC GD Constable includes four stages: a Computer-Based Test (CBT), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Measurement Test (PMT), Document Verification, and Medical Examination. Candidates who clear the written exam will be invited for the next stage of the recruitment process.