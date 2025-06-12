The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will be closing the registration and choice-filling window for JoSAA Counselling 2025 today, June 12, 2025. Candidates who qualified in JEE Advanced 2025 and wish to secure admission in premier engineering institutes like IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs must complete their registration and choice submission on the official website josaa.nic.in before the deadline.

Round 1 allotment results will be announced on June 14, 2025.

Here’s the official schedule.

Steps to register for JoSAA Counselling 2025

Visit the official website josaa.nic.in Click on the registration link under Candidate Activity Board Log in using the required credentials Fill out the form and select course and institute preferences Pay the fee and submit the form

Direct link to register.