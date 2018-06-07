The RBSE 8th result has been declared by the Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) and the class 8 results are available online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in. Students can log on to the official BSER website for their Rajasthan 8th class results.

The 2018 Rajasthan 8th class exam was conducted across the state from March 15 to March 26 and about 12.96 lakh students registered for the RBSE Class 8 exam. Out of the students who appeared for the BSER 8th exam, approximately 6.87 lakh have cleared.

How to check RBSE 8th result 2018

Log on to the official website of the RBSE. On the right side panel, click on the link of Result Class VII Exam 2018. You will be directed to a new page. Alternatively, click on the direct link to the Rajasthan 8th result. Enter your roll number and click on Submit. Your RBSE 8th result will be displayed and can be printed out.

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer declared the 12th Science and Commerce results on May 23rd and the 12th Arts results on June 1st. The RSOS 12th result was declared on May 31st.