IBPS RRB VII Officer Scale I Recruitment 2018: Prelim exam scores revealed; check at ibps.in

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the scores for all the candidates who participated in the 2018 preliminary exam for CRP Regional Rural Banks (RRB) VII for the positions of officer scale I today, September 18th. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their scores at the official IBPS’s website, ibps.in. The results will for the exam was declared on September 7th.

IBPS had released the notification for 10,190 vacancies on June 21st for CRP Regional Rural Banks (RRB) VII for the positions of officer scale I, II, III, and office assistant. More than 3000 vacancies were for Officer Scale I. The preliminary exam for the Officer Scale I was conducted on August 11th, 12th, and 18th.

All the candidates who have cleared the exam will be eligible to appear for the Main examination which is scheduled to be held on September 30th, the admit card for which is already available and can be downloaded from this direct link.

Here is how to check the IBPS 2018 Officer Scale I prelim exam scores:

1. Log in to the IBPS’s official website.

2. Click on the sliding ticker link for IBPS officer scale 1 preliminary exam score on the home page.

3. Click on the link to check the Officer Scale I scores.

3. Enter the registration number and password/date of birth and click on ‘Login’.

4. The IBPS Officer Scale I scores will be displayed which can be printed out.

The preliminary examination was conducted for the positions of Officer Scale I and Office Assistants. The Main exam for Officer Scale I, II, and III will be conducted together on September 30th, whereas the Main exam for Office Assistant is scheduled for October 7th.