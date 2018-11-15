The GATE 2019 correction window, the time frame in which candidates appearing for next year’s GATE exam to change their exam city, ends tomorrow, November 16th, 2018. The last date to change personal data ended on November 7th. Candidates must log on to gate.iitm.ac.in to change their exam city.

The GATE 2019 exam (or the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) will be held by IIT-M in the February 2019. To change their exam city for GATE 2019, candidates must log in, using their credentials, on the GATE Online Application Processing System (or GOAPS). Here is the direct link to login.

The GATE exam is conducted by Indian Institutes of Technology in rotation and scores of the test are used by the IITs as well as engineering colleges across the country for admission to post-graduate engineering courses.

After November 16th no change in details and exam city will be permitted. For the full GATE 2019 schedule, including admit card release date and exam dates, click here.