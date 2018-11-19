In an exciting turn of turn of events following the recent price hike for Realme, the Chinese company has just confirmed the launch of another phone in India. The company has announced that their new phone will be called the Realme U1 and will debut on November 28th. The company known for its affordable phones with premium hardware is bringing a MediaTek Helio P70 SoC in one of its phones for the first time globally.

The latest MediaTek chip was announced last month as an upgrade over the Helio P60. The Realme U1 has already been listed on Amazon India with a tagline that highlights it as a “selfie pro” handset. Also a tweet on the official Realme handle has been shared. The new Realme phone is being touted for its supreme camera capabilities and is said to get the “most powerful selfie camera ever”.

It's time to up your selfie game! Get ready to capture those flawless selfies with a smartphone experience like never before. Welcome #IndiasSelfiePro #RealmeU1, the perfect combination of power and an astounding selfie experience! We are #ReadyForU, are U?https://t.co/reg8WhCGEN pic.twitter.com/EZaDiIlmad — Realme (@realmemobiles) November 19, 2018

The listing on Amazon.in confirms that the Realme U1 is launching at 12:30pm on November 28 and other highlights include a waterdrop-style notch. Moreover, the new chipset will likely bring a bunch of new improvements.

When launched last month unveiled MediaTek claimed a 13 per cent performance boost on the Helio P70 over the Helio P60 SoC. The chip has also been optimised to reduce frame-rate jitter as well as improve latency for touch controls and display visuals, according to a report by NDTV Gadgets.

The Realme U1 will be the first smartphone to feature the MediaTek P70 SoC, the company had announced after the SoC’s unveiling. Realme later also teased the new U-Series last week. That being said, price and specifications of the new model are yet to be revealed.

Apart from that the company has just announced a competition where individuals stand a chance to win the upcoming handset by sharing ‘selfie’ pictures with any ‘U’ shaped object with Realme along with the hashtag #ReadyForU.