Current Affairs wrap for the day: December 26th 2018
50% increase in number of Indians getting Canadian citizenship
- A total number of 15,016 Indians were granted Canadian citizenship till October 2018 compared to 9,992 in October 2017.
- Indians accounted for 10.7% of the total permanent citizenship granted from January 2018 to October 2018.
- India was next only to Philippines (15,642) in the total number citizens getting Canadian citizenship.
Electricity metering to be made smart and prepaid within the next 3 years: R.K. Singh
- The Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy said that the move will make utilities more efficient and cut down on losses.
- The government has plans to make prepaid and smart metering mandatory beyond a certain date.
- The prepaid meters will be first deployed in Uttar Pradesh under the Saubhagya Scheme.
IT (Intermediate Guidelines Amendment Rules), 2018 draft released
- The social media platforms or intermediaries are supposed to not provide end-to-end encryption and remove any unlawful content from their platform.
- Facebook, Twitter, Whatsapp, and Instagram are some of the platforms that would be affected by the draft provision.
- The intermediaries are supposed to keep a record of unlawful content for 180 days.
- The government is facing criticism and there are concerns over curbing of free speech.
Sadaiv Atal, Vajpayee’s samadhi, dedicated to the nation
- The Sadaiv Atal samadhi is constructed near Raj Ghat, New Delhi.
- The samadhi comprises of nine square blocks with a diya (oil lamp) at the centre.
- December 25th is also the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.