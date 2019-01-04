The much anticipated result for Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Clerk Preliminary (prelims) exam is all set to be declared today on the official website - ibps.in. Citing an official from IBPS, Indian Express report confirms that the result can be expected by 5 PM today. “We are trying to release the results of IBPS Clerk examination. Candidates can check the result after 5 pm on the official website,” the official was quoted saying.

Our earlier report had declared the result date as January 4th and now it will in all likelihood be released today evening. To recall the application process for IBPS clerk Prelims exam had started from September 2018. While the prelims exam was held on December 8, December 9 and December 15 and December 16.

Candidates who clear the prelims exam will qualify to appear for the Mains exam to be conducted on January 20, 2019. This recruitment drive is aimed at filling 7,275 clerical vacancies in various departments.

IBPS clerk Prelims result 2018: How to check

Visit the official website – ibps.in On the home page, click on “Click here to IBPS Clerk preliminary exam results 2018′ link A new page will open. On the new page, enter your registration number and password and log-in Your result will appear, download and take printout for future reference

Please note that the results link will be activated post 5 pm as per the reports. Candidates are advised to frequent the official site intermittently throughout the day in case results are declared earlier than mentioned.