CBSE Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) 2018 results have been declared on Friday, January 4th, 2019. All the candidates who had appeared for the CTET 2018 exam can check the result at the official websites, ctet.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. The CTET 2018 exam was conducted on December 9th in two sessions.

The CTET 2018 examination results were expected to be declared on January 10th but have been declared five day before the expected date. The answer keys and OMR response sheets were released on December 28th and objections against the answers were supposed to submitted by December 30th.

Here is how to check CTET 2018 results:

Visit the CTET official website. Click on the CTET 2018 button on the home page. The link will take you to the CBSE results page. Click on the CTET 2018 result link. Enter the roll number and click on submit. The results will be displayed which can be printed out.

CTET examination is conducted by the CBSE to certify the eligibility of the candidates to teach at the CBSE-affiliated schools. Candidates have a choice to appear on either Paper I or Paper II or both. Paper I is for candidates interested in teaching from class I to class V and Paper II is for candidates interested in teaching from class VI to class VIII.