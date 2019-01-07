Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) released the call letter or admit card for the Main exam for the recruitment of clerks under CRP VIII recruitment notification. All the candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination can download the main exam call letter from ibps.in. The exam is set to be conducted on January 20th, 2019.

IBPS is conducting the recruitment drive for 7,275 vacancies under CRP VIII notification. The preliminary exam was conducted on December 8th, December 9th, December 15th, and December 16th, 2018 and the result for the same was declared on January 4th, 2019. All the candidates who were declared successful can appear for the Main exam.

Here is how to download IBPS Clerk VIII Main Exam call letter: