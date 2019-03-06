Manipur Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the answer keys for the examination conducted for the recruitment of 2019 Engineering Sections Officers. The answer keys for General English and General Studies were released on March 2nd and the answer keys for Electrical and IT Engineering were released on March 4th.

All the candidates can access the answer keys at the official website, mpscmanipur.gov.in. The candidates can also submit claims against the answers provided in the answer keys. The claims should be submitted within seven working days after the release of the answers and should be sent via an email to claims.manipurpsc@gmail.com.

The MPSC had also scheduled to conduct Civil Engineering Exam under the recruitment on February 26th and March 1st which was cancelled. A notification was released stating that the Civil Engineering exams will now be conducted on March 17th and March 18th from 1.00 pm to 4.10 pm. The notification to the effect can be accessed in this link.

How to download MPSC SO 2018 answer keys:

Visit the MPSC Manipur answer keys page. Click on the tab for Engineering SO Recruitment 2018 exam. A drop down menu will appear from where links for answer keys and answer key notification can accessed. Click on the relevant link. The answer keys will get downloaded which can be printed out if needed.

The MPSC had released the notification for the recruitment of Engineering Sections Officers position on January 24th, 2019. The vacancies are for 235 positions for Section Officer Grade I Civil, 17 for Section Officer Grade II Civil, 59 for Section Officer Grade I/Deputy Manager Electrical, 45 for Section Officer Grade II/Assistant Manager, and 2 for Deputy Manager IT.