Visvesvarya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi, has released the 5th (fifth) semester BE/B.Tech result today, March 8th at 11:15 am for all regions. The university had released results of BE-BTech 7th semester in two batches and final batch was declared yesterday. Students can access the results for all the exams at results.vtu.ac.in.

The result website also has results for June-July 2018 examination results and November 2018 Ph.D course results.

The candidates can also apply for revaluation for the results by clicking at the appropriate links on the results page. The revaluation application have to be filed separately for Bengaluru region and for Belagavi, Kalaburagi, and Mysuru region.

How to check VTU result: