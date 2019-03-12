Institute of Banking and Personnel Selection has released the scores of online main examination for CRP Probationary Officers/Management Trainee VIII recruitment. Candidates can now check their scores at IBPS site – ibps.in and successful candidates have been selected for the next stage of recruitment process that is the interview stage.

Candidates must note that the scores for the online main examination PO/MT VIII selection will be available online till March 31st, 2019. Hence, candidates are advised to check their scores before the closure of results and download the same for future reference. As for the next stage of the CRP, interviews of the individuals who have qualified the main exam are expected to be conducted soon. IBPS will update about the future development on its website.

In order to check the scores, candidates will have to visit IBPS site, as mentioned earlier. Following that they will have to log-in using their registration number/ roll number. Here is the direct link to check the scores for PO/MT main exam.

How to check IBPS PO Main examination results

Visit the IBPS official site - ibps.in Click on the link, CRP PO/MT VIII, from the hovering links section on the home page itself A new page will appear, enter your registration number and login Submit and your scores for PO main exam will appear. Download the same for future reference.

For the interview stage, IBPS will begin with releasing call letters for the interviews first which will have to be downloaded by selected candidates. Candidates without a call letter will not be allowed to appear for the interview which is usually the norm. Following the result declaration for the interviews, provisional allotment will take place.

As reported earlier, the official advertisement for the CRP PO/MT – VIII was released way earlier in 2018 and the Main exam was tentatively scheduled in November 2018, however the process has been delayed due to unknown reasons.