Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will be declaring the 2019 SSLC or class 10th examination results on Monday, May 8th, confirms a report by Manorama Online. The report does put a caveat that the announcement of result will be delayed “only if the board suggests some serious changes.”

The report published earlier today states that all the steps to announce the result has been completed and the board will be meeting on Monday morning to approve the result. The meeting will be chaired by the director of public instructions.

Once released, the results can be accessed at multiple websites which include, kerala.gov.in, keralaresults.nic.in, results.itschool.gov.in, cdit.org, examresults.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, results.nic.in and educationkerala.gov.in.

Scroll.in had earlier reported that conflicting reports are being floated stating that the result might be released either on May 8th or May 10th. The only thing we could have been sure at that point was that the result will be released in the second week of May.

It has been reported that more than 4.3 lakh students have appeared for the exam for the Kerala SSLC 2019 examination. The Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate examination was conducted in the month of March.

How to check the Kerala SSLC 2019 result:

Visit the official Kerala results website. Click on the link to check the SSLC results website on the home page. Enter the necessary student information and submit. The result will be displayed which can be printed out for future reference.

In 2018, DHSE had declared the SSLC result on May 3rd and the students had secured a pass percentage of 97.84%, which was around 2 percentage points better than the result of 2017. Around 4.41 lakh students had appeared for the exam and around 4.31 lakh had cleared it..