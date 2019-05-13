West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the results for Judicial Services preliminary exam conducted on April 26th. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results from WBPSC website - pscwbonline.gov.in. The result includes a list of candidates who have been provisionally qualified for West Bengal Judicial Services final written exam.

A total of 345 candidates have cleared the WB Judicial Services exam. Further, category-wise Cut-off marks fixed for the preliminary examination have also been declared. Candidates who have been qualified are requested to keep a tab on the WBPSC website for updates on the final written examination.

Here is the direct link for the WBPSC prelims results PDF

How to check WBPSC Judicial services prelims result

Visit the WBPSC official website - pscwbonline.gov.in On the home page, click on the link for WBPSC judicial services preliminary exam results Alternatively here is the direct link to the results PDF Check for your name in the list of candidates selected for the final written exam

The WBPSC had released the 2019 Judicial Services notification in early March and the application process went on from March 4th to March 19th. WBPSC will conduct the recruitment drive to fill 34 vacancies under WB Judicial Services.

As the first part of the recruitment process is over with the preliminary examination, next will be final written exam. Lastly, there will be a personality test round before the final selection. The detailed syllabus for the examinations for 2019 Judicial Services can be accessed in the notification available in this link.