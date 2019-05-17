Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the 2018 Phase VI Selection Post recruitment Phase I examination results for all levels were declared today, May 17th, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the Phase VI Selection Post examination for Matric, Higher Secondary, and Graduation and above level can check the result at the official website, ssc.nic.in.

Along with the result, the Commission also released a notification detailing the statistics around the result including the category-wise cut-off marks. For Graduation level, 152,079 candidates applied for the exam and 32,242 candidates appeared. For Higher Secondary Level, 74,462 candidates applied, and 17,554 candidates appeared for the exam; and for Matriculation Level, 210,601 applied, and 55,594 candidates appeared.

Candidates can find the result PDF in these direct links for Graduation, Higher Secondary, and Matric Level.

The Commission was supposed to release the results in a phased manner for each level throughout the month of May; however, all the results have been released on the same date.

The candidates who have cleared the exam are now eligible for the next round in the recruitment. The notification detailing the result stats can be accessed in these direct links for Graduation, Higher Secondary, and Matric.

How to access SSC Phase VI Selection post CBT exam results:

Visit the SSC official website. Click on the ‘Results’ tab on the home page. Click on the ‘Others’ tab on the new page. Click on the link under the ‘Result’ column against the Phase VI examination advertisement. A PDF will open which will have roll numbers of all the candidates who have succeeded in the CBT exam.

SSC had conducted the 2018 Phase VI Matriculation exam from January 16th to January 18th, 2019, exams for other two levels were conducted from January 17th and to January 18th, 2019. The answer keys for exams for all the levels were released on March 3rd, 2019. The notification for the result for each level can be accessed at the SSC home page under the ‘Latest News’ section.