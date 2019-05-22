Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will be declaring the 12th class Arts stream results today, May 22nd, at 3.00 pm. The information has been officially confirmed by the board and multiple outlets are reporting on it. Once the results are declared, they can be accessed at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

More than 5 lakh candidates have been reported to have appeared for the 12th class exam in 2019 from Arts stream. The exam was conducted in the month of March. In 2018, the RBSE had declared the 12th Arts stream result on June 1st and students had scored a pass percentage of 88.92 percent.

The result for the class 12th Commerce and Science stream exams were declared together on May 15th. The overall pass percentage for the science stream was 92.88 percent while for the commerce stream was 91.46 percent. For Science, girls had outperformed boys with girls scoring 95.86 pass percentage, while boys secured 91.59 percent. For the commerce stream, the pass percentage among girls is 95.31 percent.

How to check RBSE Class 12th Arts stream result:

1. Go to RBSE official website: www.rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.

2. Choose your class 12th Arts stream link, once activated.

3. Enter the required details.

4. Submit and view your result.