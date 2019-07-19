Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the provisional answer keys for HP State Eligibility Test 2019 exam conducted on July 14. The answer keys for both Paper I and Paper II are available on HPPSC website - hppsc.hp.gov.in. These being provisional keys, candidates have the opportunity to raise objections, if any before 5 pm till July 24.

The answer key links have been provided by HPPSC and the answer key PDF contains the proforma for objection raising. Candidates are to strictly use this form to raise objections and send no later than 5 pm on July 24. Objections sent in person / by post / through courier within seven days will only be entertained, the official note in the answer key reads.

Here are the direct links for HP SET 2019 answer keys for Paper I and Paper II.

The online application process for the State Eligibility Test (SET) was concluded in the month of January 2019. SET exam was held for 22 subjects and is the qualifying examination for candidates who wish to be employed as an Assistant Professor at Universities and institutions located in Himachal Pradesh.

As reported earlier, there is no negative marking for incorrect answers, as per the official notification.