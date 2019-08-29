Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the final answer keys for the level 1 examination for the recruitment of 2019 Paramedical Categories. Now that the final answer keys have been released, the RRB stated that the marks and the results will be declared ‘shortly’. Once the result has been declared, they can be accessed at the various RRB regional websites.

The final answer keys will be available for candidates to view on RRB websites from 18:00 hrs of 28.08.2019 to 23:59 hrs of 31.08.2019, said the notification that are released along with the final answer keys. The notification also stated, “Wherever the questions are dropped, the evaluation will be done for the remaining questions and the score will be scaled up to 100 marks.”

Candidates can access the final answer keys in this direct link.

The result and final marks for all the candidates will be declared ‘shortly’ says the notification. It is not clear what is the exact date and time when the result will be declared; however, one can expect it in the next few days.

The link to check the result will available at all RRB regional websites, which are as follows:

RRB Guwahati: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Jammu: www.rrbjammu.nic.in

RRB Kolkata: www.rrbkolkata.gov.in

RRB Malda: www.rrbmalda.gov.in

RRB Mumbai: www.rrbmumbai.gov.in

RRB Muzaffarpur: www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in

RRB Patna: www.rrbpatna.gov.in

RRB Ranchi: rrbranchi.gov.in

RRB Secunderabad: rrbsecunderabad.nic.in

RRB Ahmedabad: www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in

RRB Ajmer: rrbajmer.gov.in

RRB Allahabad: rrbald.gov.in

RRB Bangalore: rrbbnc.gov.in

RRB Bhopal: www.rrbbpl.nic.in

RRB Bhubaneshwar: www.rrbbbs.gov.in

RRB Bilaspur: www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in

RRB Chandigarh: www.rrbcdg.gov.in

RRB Chennai: www.rrbchennai.gov.in

RRB Gorakhpur: www.rrbguwahati.gov.in

RRB Siliguri: www.rrbsiliguri.org

RRB Thiruvananthapuram: rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

RRB had started the application process for Paramedical recruitment on March 4th, 2019 for 1937 vacancies and the application process went on until April 2nd, 2019. The first stage Computer-based examination was conducted in July 2019 and the provisional answer keys were released on August 6th..