Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the 10th and 12th compartment results on September 11th, 2019. The Secondary and Intermediate exam results for the compartment exam can be accessed at jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac

For Intermediate exam, results for all the streams have been declared, that is Arts, Commerce, and Science faculty which can be accessed now at the official websites.

JAC conducts the compartment or the supplementary exams for students who could not clear the Main board exam conducted in the month of March for both the classes. The students must have failed two or fewer exams to be eligible to appear for the compartment exam.

JAC Compartment exam results can be accessed in these direct links for Intermediate (12th) and Secondary (10th).

JAC had declared the 2019 10th class board exam results on May 16th. The students managed to score a pass percentage of 70.77% this year, which was significantly better than 2018 when students had managed 59.4%. The pass percentage among boys is 72.99%, whereas girls scored a percentage of 68.67%.

The 12th exams results for various streams were declared separately. JAC had declared the Science and Commerce stream result on May 14th in which Science stream students have achieved a pass percentage of 57% and for Commerce the pass percentage was 70.44%. The Arts stream result was declared on May 21st and the pass percentage was 79.9%.