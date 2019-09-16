MMDRA had released a recruitment notification for Mumbai Metro for 1053 vacancies for non-executive positions on September 9th, and the application process for the drive is scheduled to begin today. All the candidates who are interested in apply for these positions can do so at the official website, mmrda.maharashtra.gov.in.

The vacancies are spread in 34 different positions and the last day to apply for these positions under this recruitment drive will be October 7th, 2019. Since the notification was released on September 9th, MMRDA has also released the exam syllabus and patter for each position which can be accessed in this link.

Most positions are open to Engineering Diploma or Degree holders and Bachelor degree from any stream; however, candidates are suggested to go through the official notification for full details. The candidate must have knowledge of Marathi language or should pass Marathi examination as per relevant notification from the Govt. of Maharashtra.

The recruitment process will involve a competitive exam followed by a document verification process which will be followed by an interview round. The details of the exam dates will be revealed at a latter day at the official website.

Candidates are suggested to go through the notification at the recruitment page of the MMRDA website or one can click on this direct link to access it to get more details on the reservation policy, breakdown of vacancy, eligibility, qualification, among others. The application process is expected to be conducted in the recruitment page of the MMRDA website.