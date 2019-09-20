mAadhaar is the official mobile app from Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to provide an interface to Aadhaar holders to carry their demographic information like name, date of birth, gender and address as linked with the Aadhaar number on their smartphones.

A user can add a maximum of three profiles on one device, provided all three profiles have the same mobile number registered in their Aadhaar. This is valid in cases where members of a family have the same mobile number registered as the mAadhaar user’s in their Aadhaar. Auto-fill OTP is valid, hence a user cannot add any profiles which are registered with any other mobile number.

mAadhaar can be installed on all smartphones working on Android version 5.0 and above. mAadhaar does not works on rooted devices. Rooting is a process where smartphones, tablets and other devices running the Android mobile operating system have a privileged control (known as root access) over various Android subsystems. mAadhaar is not available on iPhones yet.

Steps to download the mAadhaar app on an Android phone:

Visit Google Play Store and search for mAadhaar or directly use this link

Install the app and allow the necessary permissions

Set a 4-digit numeric password for the app

This 4-digit password will be required to login to the app every time you want to use it

Usage guidelines:

An Aadhaar profile can be downloaded only on phones using the registered mobile number, i.e. the mobile number linked with your Aadhaar

Do not navigate from application if it is waiting for SMS. mAadhaar will automatically read the OTP once it is received

There is no provision to manually enter the OTP anywhere in mAadhaar. This is a security feature

mAadhaar needs to connect and download data from UIDAI.So ensure that internet connectivity is available on your phone

One Aadhaar profile can be active on only one device at a time. If you create a profile on another device by inserting the SIM in another phone, the previous profile will become inactive and will be deleted from the older device whenever any operation is attempted

Steps to add your profile on mAadhaar:

If you are using a phone with the phone number registered on your Aadhaar card, here is how to add your profile:

Open the mAadhaar app and enter your 4-digit password

Select the three dots on the upper right corner and choose the ‘Add profile’ option

Enter your Aadhaar number or scan the QR code on your Aadhaar card

Allow permissions to the app to access your SMS

An OTP will be sent on your registered mobile number. The app automatically detects the SMS from UIDAI and enters the OTP

Your Aadhaar details will be downloaded on the phone automatically

The mAadhaar app can be used for biometric data locking/unlocking, sharing QR code and eKYC data, updating the Aadhaar profile and more. In case the Aadhaar OTP is not sent to your mobile number due to some issues, you can use the TOTP facility in the mAadhaar app. TOTP is a one-time temporary password (OTP) that is valid only for 30 seconds. TOTPs will not be dependent on mobile network for SMS delivery.

Steps to lock and unlock biometric data through the mAadhaar app:

Log in to the mAadhaar app using your password

Click on your profile and select ‘Biometric Settings’ on top-right corner of the menu

Select the ‘Enable Biometric Lock’ option

A disclaimer is saying biometrics may still be used for the next six hours will be displayed

Click on OK and wait for the OTP to be verified on the app

The biometric data will be locked immediately

To unlock the biometric data, go to ‘Biometric Settings’ and follow these steps:

Once you click on ‘Biometric Settings’, a message saying ‘Your biometrics will be temporarily unlocked’ will be displayed

Select ‘Yes’ and your biometrics will be unlocked for 10 minutes

To disable the biometric lock, visit UIDAI’s website

mAadhaar is now accepted as a proof of identity for any journey in reserved class in Indian Railways. To share QR codes, users can go their profile and select ‘Show QR Code’. A pop-up to re-enter password will appear if the profile is password protected. Users can share the QR code using the options available.

Users can also delete their profile from the mAadhaar app using the following steps:

Open the mAadhaar app and enter the 4-digit password

Click on your profile and using the menu, select ‘Delete Profile’

You will be asked to re-enter the password

Click on ‘Yes’ if you are sure you want to delete your profile

Your profile will be deleted from the mAadhaar app

