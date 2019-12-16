Bihar Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) released the admit card for the written exam for the position of Constable Driver for the Bihar Home Guard on December 15th. The admit card can be downloaded from the official website, csbc.bih.nic.in.

CSBC will conduct the written exam for the recruitment of BHG Constable Driver on December 29th from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon. The candidates must report at the exam centre mentioned on the admit card before 9.00 am. The notification can be found in this link.

Here is the direct link to download the CSBC BHG Driver Constable admit card.

The candidates must first appear for a computer based examination for 100 marks and for 2-hour duration. The candidates who clear the exam will appear for a physical standard and physical efficiency test after which a driving test will be conducted for all the successful candidates.

CSBC released the recruitment notification on October 23rd for the position of 98 Constable Driver for the Bihar Home Guard. The application process went on until November 20th, 2019.