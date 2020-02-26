Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the 2018 Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier II examination on February 25th, 2020. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check the result at the official website, ssc.nic.in.

A total number of 37 candidates cleared the Tier II exam for DEO (other than CA&G) positions, 1741 candidates for DEO in CA&G, and 30,822 for PA, SA, JSA and LDC categories. All these candidates are now eligible to appear for the skill test round of the recruitment. The notification for the result can be accessed in this link.

Here are the direct links to access the SSC CHSL 2018 Tier II result:

SSC had conducted the CHSL 2018 Tier-II examination on September 29th in which the candidates who had cleared the Tier-I exam of the recruitment drive were eligible to participate in the exam.

The Commission had declared the CHSL 2018 Tier I result on September 12th, 2019. A total number of 47,606 have cleared the Tier-I stage and were eligible appear for the Tier-II of which 175 candidates are for DEO (Other than C&G) position, 2330 for DEO for C&G position, and 45,101 for LDC/JSA and PA/SA positions.

SSC CHSL test is being conducted to fill up almost 5,800 vacancies out of which 1,855 are for Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA); 3,880 are for Postal Assistant (PA)/Sorting Assistant (SA), and 54 for Data Entry Operators (DEO).