Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has activated the link for candidates who have applied to participate in the 2020 Civil Services preliminary examination to withdraw their application today, March 12. The candidates can withdraw the application at the official website, upsconline,nic.in, until March 18 (1800 hr).

The application process for the 2020 Civil Services was conducted from February 12 to March 3, 2020. The Commission has started the facility for withdrawal of application since 2019 as almost 50% of candidates were failing to appear for the exam.

Here is the direct link for candidates to withdraw their UPSC Civil Services 2020 application.

UPSC conducts the Civil Services examination for various positions including Indian police service (IPS), Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Services (IFS), and Indian Revenue Services (IRS) among others. The exam is conducted in three rounds which includes Preliminary, Main, and an Interview round.

The Preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 31 and the admit card for the same will be issued 3 weeks before the exam date. The result will be declared in June and the candidates who clear the exam will be eligible to appear for the Main exam.

The 2020 Civil Services will be conducted to fill 796 positions and the notification for the same can be accessed in this direct link.