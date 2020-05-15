National Testing Agency (NTA) has once again extended the application deadline for the 2020 June UGC NET and CSIR NET exam, JNUEE 2020 exam, ICAR 2020 exam, according to Times of India. Now the application deadline to participate in all these exams will be May 31st, 2020.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown, the application deadline for these exams have been extended multiple times already. The dates for all these exams have been postponed and new dates will be revealed in the future.

The exam dates for UGC NET and CSIR NET is expected to announced within the next few days.

Apart from extension of deadline for these exams, NTA has also extended the deadline for making corrections in application and exam centre for NEET 2020 exam. The JEE Main 2020 is scheduled to be conducted from June 18th to June 23rd and NEET UG 2020 exam is scheduled to be conducted in June 26th, 2020.

As a precautionary measure against Coronavirus, candidates should apply for these exams from their personal computers or mobile phones. If visiting a cyber cafe or doing it from a public computer is the only way to apply, then precautions for sanitising one’s hands before and after the usage of the computer and maintaining a social distance to protect from Coronavirus should be followed.